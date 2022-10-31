New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat on Patel's birth anniversary on Monday. Patel's birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.
PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in National Unity Day programme in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
PM Modi dedicated the 'Statue of Unity' to the nation, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, at Kevadiya, in Narmada district of Gujarat on October 31, 2018. So closely integrated are the location and the celebration of the day that this association has developed as much recall value as Kartavya Path for Republic Day and Red Fort for Independence Day.
