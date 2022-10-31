PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in National Unity Day programme in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

PM Modi dedicated the 'Statue of Unity' to the nation, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, at Kevadiya, in Narmada district of Gujarat on October 31, 2018. So closely integrated are the location and the celebration of the day that this association has developed as much recall value as Kartavya Path for Republic Day and Red Fort for Independence Day.