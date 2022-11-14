PM Modi pays tribute to Nehru on birth anniversary

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation."

Every year, Children's Day is celebrated all across India on November 14. This day was chosen to celebrate as Children's Day after the death of India's first prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was also called Chacha Nehru.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He took his last breath on May 27, 1964.

Nehru became the first prime minister of India on August 15, 1947.