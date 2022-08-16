PM Modi, other leaders greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Delhi LG Saxena said on Twitter, "Greetings to Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. My good wishes for your well being and a long and healthy life."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia praised the "Kejriwal model of education" and attached a news report about students who shifted to government schools from private ones. "Interesting testimonies of Delhi govt school students who shifted from private schools. This is (the) Arvind Kejriwal model of education which is needed to make India the number-one country. Happy Birthday Arvind Kejriwal Sir," he tweeted.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also extended his wishes to Kejriwal and termed the Delhi chief minister his mentor.

"Happy birthday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, my mentor, who changed the definition of politics and shaped the future of lakhs of children in Delhi. May the Lord bless you with good health, long life and lots of happiness," Chadha said in a tweet in Hindi. Delhi ministers Kailsh Gahlot and Rajendra Pal Gautam also greeted the chief minister on his birthday.

"Wishing a visionary leader and CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with good health and long life," Gahlot tweeted.

BJP leader and MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta also wished Kejriwal. "Many happy birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal ji. I pray to god that you stay healthy and have a long life," Gupta said in a tweet in Hindi.