PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Mandir

PM Modi inspected Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya.

He will perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram later.



This is the PM's first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

The PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya.