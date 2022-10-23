PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Mandir

Lucknow, Oct 23: Soon after landing in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at Ram Mandir on his first visit to the holy city after Bhoomi Puja.
PM Modi inspected Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya.
He will perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram later.
This is the PM's first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.
The PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya.
