Ratan Tata, Karia Munda, K T Thomas appointed as new trustees of PM CARES Fund

"A presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4345 children," according to PMO press release.

"Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. PM Narendra Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund," it added.

"It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building," it said.

Prime Minister welcomed the Trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.

The meeting was attended by Trustees of the PM CARES Fund, i.e. Union Home Minister and Union Finance Minister as also, the newly nominated trustees of the PM CARES Fund:

Justice K.T. Thomas, Former Judge, Supreme Court

Kariya Munda, Former Deputy Speaker,

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons.

The Trust further decided to nominate the following eminent persons for the constitution of Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund:

Rajiv Mehrishi, Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Sudha Murthy, Former Chairperson, Infosys Foundation

Anand Shah, Co-founder of Teach for India and Former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.

Prime Minister said that participation of new Trustees and Advisors will provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund. Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.

The PM CARES, is an ambitious project launched by PM Modi for the Children who have lost both parents or legal guardian, or adoptive parents or surviving parent to COVID-19 pandemic during the period starting from 11th March 2020.