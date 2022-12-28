PM Modi's mother Heeraben hospitalised in Ahmedabad

Security around the hospital has been beefed up amid reports that PM Modi will be reaching there to meet his ailing mother.

The news of Heeraben Modi's hospitalisation comes a day after PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and others were injured in a car accident in Karnataka's Mysuru. Doctors who treated them said the patients are likely to remain in the hospital until this evening or Thursday morning, when a decision on their discharge is likely to be taken by a team of doctors treating them in consultation with the family, as reported by PTI.

The Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained ''minor'' injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here on Tuesday, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

According to police, happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their Mercedes-Benz SUV, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider. However, no major injuries were reported to any of the passengers, police said, adding all were shifted to JSS Hospital in Mysuru and treated for minor injuries.