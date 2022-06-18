PM Modi meets mother Heeraben Modi on 100th birthday| See Pics and Videos

New Delhi, Jun 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his mother's 100th birthday on Saturday as he met her in Gandhinagar. Born on June 18, 1923 in Visnagar in Mehsana in Gujarat, PM Modi's mother entered the 100th year of her life.

PM Modi, who is on a one-day visit to Gujarat, reached his mother's residence in Gandhinagar to greet her on her 100th birthday. On this occasion, a puja will be held in Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar temple.

PM Modi sought blessings from his mother as he washed her feet on her 100th birthday.

He also tweeted a blog post in which he penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion of his mother's 100th birthday and said that had his father been alive, he would have completed his centenary in 2022.

"Just last week, my nephew shared a few videos of Mother from Gandhinagar. A few youngsters from the society had come home, my father's photograph was kept on a chair, there was a kirtan, and Mother was immersed in singing bhajans while playing the manjeera. She is still the same - age may have taken a toll physically, but she is as mentally alert as ever," PM Modi wrote.

''Mother did not have much of a childhood due to these struggles - she was forced to grow beyond her age. She was the eldest child in her family and became the eldest daughter-in-law after marriage. In her childhood, she used to take care of the entire family and manage all the chores. After marriage too, she picked up all these responsibilities. Despite the onerous responsibilities and everyday struggles, Mother held the entire family together with calm and fortitude,'' she said.

Moments after meeting his mother on her birthday, PM Modi left her residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat for two days. During the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara on June 18, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹21,000 crore.

PM Modi is likely to visit the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara. Hiraba lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

Religious programmes will be organised in Vadnagar, Modi's hometown, for the long life and health of his mother, her family said. The Modi family has also planned a 'bhandaro' (community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on that day. Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes for the long life and health of the prime minister's mother.

Earlier, Hitesh Makwana, mayor of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), had announced that it has decided to name a road in Raysan village as Pujya Hiraba Marg' so that "the next generation takes inspiration from her life. But on Thursday, the the BJP-ruled civic body GMC issued a statement saying the naming has been put off. The road can not be named at present as the GMC has not yet formulated a policy about the naming of city roads, it said.