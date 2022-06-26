PM Modi meets Argentinian President Fernandez in Germany

Munich, Jun 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez here on Sunday and the leaders discussed ways to deepen the commercial and cultural linkages between the two countries.

Modi arrived here on a two-day visit to Germany on Sunday to take part in the G7 summit. He will discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries. "Accelerating friendship with Argentina.

PM @narendramodi held talks with President @alferdez in Munich. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen commercial and cultural linkages between India and Argentina," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet on Modi's first bilateral meeting on his two-nation tour.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners. India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership in 2019. Multi-faceted relations between the two countries have strengthened over the years and encompass political, economic, cultural and scientific and technological cooperation.

India opened a Trade Commission in Buenos Aires in 1943, which was later converted into one of the first Embassies of India in South America in 1949, according to the Indian embassy in Argentina. There are around 2,600 NRIs/PIOs in Argentina. The majority of them live in the capital city of Buenos Aires, including professionals working with Indian companies and multinational corporations.

From Germany, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation. Sheikh Khalifa passed away on May 13 after battling illness for the last several years. PTI