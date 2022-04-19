PM Modi, Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad

It will commence around 6 PM after Modi and Jugnauth land at the Ahmedabad airport from Jamnagar, where Modi will lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines.

Ahmedabad, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a road show along with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth from the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday evening, civic officials said.

The Mauritius prime minister will be accorded a grand welcome and take part in the road show around 6 PM from the Ahmedabad airport from Jamnagar, where Modi will lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines.

. .

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials said 30 platforms have been erected at regular intervals on the two-km roadshow route from the airport circle to the Indira Bridge where troupes will perform. At least 15,000 people greet both the prime ministers who will travel from the airport to Raj Bhavan, as per the release.

After the event, both the PMs will fly to Ahmedabad. During his night stay at Raj Bhavan on Monday, some ministers in the BJP-led Gujarat government, including Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi and Road and Building Minister Purnesh Modi, held courtesy meetings with the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated Banas Diary's new complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Banaskantha district earlier in the day.