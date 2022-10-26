PM Modi likely to visit Arunachal on Oct 30 to inaugurate greenfield airport

NNew Delhi, Oct 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Arunachal Pradesh on October 30 to inaugurate the Donyi Polo Airport.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently met the prime minister in New Delhi and requested him to inaugurate the greenfield airport in Hollongi, an official told news agency PTI.

Developed by Airport Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Donyi Polo airport, with eight check-in counters, can accommodate up to 200 passengers during peak hours.

The new airport, spanning an area of 4,100 sq m, is equipped with all modern facilities, the officials said.

Low-cost carrier Indigo Airlines had on October 18 successfully test-landed its aircraft at the newly constructed airport, the first in Arunachal Pradesh.