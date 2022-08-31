PM Modi likely to inaugurate Vista Avenue in 2nd week of Sept

Originally scheduled to be completed by December 2021, the project saw delays, which led to it missing two more deadlines May and July 2022.

New Delhi, Aug 31: After missing several deadlines, the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, is ready to welcome people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the avenue between September 8 and 10.

The Avenue, which is at the heart of the Rs 608-cr redevelopment project, will have a 1.5 km granite pavement on both sides, 99 acres of expansive lawns, 16 food stalls, an amphitheater for open-air performances, low-level bridges over refurbished canals, and improved public amenities.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Avenue lawns have been revamped and pathways along the Rajpath and across the lawns have been paved with granite in the Lakha red colour.

The heritage light poles along Rajpath have been refurbished, new light poles near the lawns and canals have been installed, and new signages have been put in place for better directions.

After the Avenue, the next work scheduled for completion is the new Parliament Building, where the winter session of the Parliament is likely to be held.

The government aims to complete the work at the new Parliament building by November 2022, while the three common central secretariat buildings will be ready by December 2023.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista the nation's power corridor envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence, and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, which will have modern facilities. Tata Projects Limited is constructing the building.

The new building will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase the country's democratic heritage, a lounge for the members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.