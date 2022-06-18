PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 21,000 cr in Vadodara

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1.38 lakh houses will be dedicated by the Prime Minister, including houses worth around Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over Rs 1,530 crores in rural areas. In addition, Khat Muhurat of around 3000 houses worth over Rs 310 crores will also be done.

During the programme, PM Modi will dedicate and lay foundation stone of various development works at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, worth over Rs 680 crore.

The foundation stone of the redevelopment of the second phase, which is going to be inaugurated in the programme, was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. This includes expansion of the temple base and 'parisar' at three levels, installation of amenities like street lights, CCTV system etc.