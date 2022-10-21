PM lays foundation stone for connectivity projects worth Rs 1,000 cr in Uttarakhand

"Connectivity is a challenge in mountainous regions. Our government is working on bringing connectivity to such areas. Four-lane expressways are being built to connect state from Delhi and UP. Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor will encourage businesses in the state," he said.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.

The Prime Minister said the ropeway (Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib) is not just for providing connectivity but will also give a fillip to the economic development in the state. "The construction of ropeway projects (Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib) is not just to provide connectivity but it will give a fillip to the economic development in the state. The launch of the ropeway at Shri Hemkund Sahib will light up celebrations throughout the world," said the PM.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two road widening projects - from Mana to Mana Pass (NH07) and from Joshimath to Malari (NH107B) - shall be another step towards providing last-mile all-weather road connectivity to our border areas. Apart from boosting connectivity, these projects will also prove beneficial from a strategic point of view as well.

The Prime Minister said the digital connectivity has reached Mana village too, and the shopkeepers here are also accepting digital payments using QR codes and other modes. "This is the strength of my country. I feel proud to see this at Mana today," he added.