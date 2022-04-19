PM Modi launches WHO Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

Jamnagar, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid foundation for the first-of-its-kind WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) along with World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus in Gujarat's Jamnagar. GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

According to WHO, this global knowledge centre for traditional medicine, supported by a $250 million investment from the central government, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from around the world through modern science and technology to improve people and the planet's health.

The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world.

The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

The GCTM seeks to set policies and standards on traditional medicine products and help countries create a comprehensive, safe, and high-quality health system. Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit is an initiative to strategize India's efforts in becoming a global hub of traditional products, practices, and related services.