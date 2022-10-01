PM Modi launches 5G services across India, calls it a ‘historic’ day

Stressing one more message of the 5G launch, the Prime Minister said" New India will not remain a mere consumer of technology, but India will play an active role in the development and implementation of that technology. India will play a big role in designing the future wireless technology, and manufacturing related to it."

The Prime Minister pointed out that India was dependent on other countries for 2G, 3G and 4G technologies. But with 5G, India has created a new history. "With 5G, India is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time", he remarked.

Talking about Digital India, the Prime Minister said that some people think that this is just a government scheme. "But Digital India is not just a name, it is a big vision for the development of the country. The goal of this vision is to bring that technology to the common people, which works for the people, works by connecting with the people."

Focussing on the need for a holistic approach to Digital India, the Prime Minister elaborated that "we focused on 4 Pillars, in four directions at once. First, the price of the device, Second, digital connectivity, Third, the cost of data, Fourth, and most importantly, the idea of 'digital first'.

Highlighting the government's efforts in the field of digital payments, the Prime Minister remarked that it was the government that went ahead and made the way for digital payments easier.

"The government itself promoted citizen-centric delivery service through the app. Whether it is about farmers or small shopkeepers, we have given them a way to meet their daily needs through the app", Modi added. He recounted the seamless continuation of DBT, education, vaccination and health services, and work-from-home during the pandemic when many countries were finding it difficult to keep these services going.

Remarking that Digital India has given a platform, the Prime Minister said that small traders, small entrepreneurs, local artists and artisans can now market to everyone. PM Modi added, "Today you go to a local market or vegetable market and see, even a small street vendor will tell you, not to transact in cash, but via 'UPI'."

"This shows", the Prime Minister added, "When a facility is available, thinking also gets emboldened". The Prime Minister said when the government works with clean intentions, the intentions of citizens also undergo change. "This is the key difference in the intention (niyat) of 2G and 5G", he remarked.

The Prime Minister said that the cost of data is among the lowest in the world. It has come down from 300 rupees per GB to about 10 rupees per GB. Remarking on the consumer-centric focussed efforts of the government, the Prime Minister said that the cost of data in India has remained very low due.

The Prime Minister interjected, "It is a different matter that we did not make a fuss about, and did not launch big advertisements. We focused on how the convenience and Ease of Living of the people of the country increased." "India may not have benefitted from the first three industrial revolutions, but I am confident that India will take full benefit of the 4th industrial revolution and, in fact, will lead it", he added.

The Prime Minister informed that the use of 5G technology will not be limited to speedy internet access, but it has the capability to change lives. He said that we will see the promises of the technology realized in our lifetimes. Shri Modi urged the leaders of the telecom industry association to visit the schools and colleges of the country and unleash every aspect of this new technology. He also asked them to create an enabling ecosystem for MSMEs to prepare spare parts for electronic manufacturing

"5G technology should be used to bring about a revolution in the country", he remarked. The Prime Minister highlighted the use of drone technology that has been made possible after the newly launched Drone Policy. He pointed out that many farmers have learnt how to fly drones and started making use of them to spray insecticides and pesticides in the fields. The Prime Minister assured one and all that India of the future will guide the world in the upcoming technology sector, in turn making India a global leader.

5G was launched by the Prime Minister in selected cities and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Along with 5G launch, PM Modi also inaugurated the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1st to 4th October with the theme of "New digital Universe". India Mobile Congress is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

"India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," Modi had said.

Earlier, Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also said that PM Modi's vision is to build 5G parallel to global standards and lead the world in 6G technology.