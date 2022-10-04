PM Modi lauds Railways for sculpture made with plastic bottles at KSR Bengaluru station

To bring awareness among the public, the South Western Railways in Bengaluru conducted a unique awareness drive on plastic waste management at railway stations. The staff of KSR railway station collected the plastic waste that was littered around the railway station and made a sculpture out it.

KSR Bengaluru is a major Railway station in South Western Railway Zone having 40 food establishments. It has been awarded a five-star rating, not for its rail services, but its high food quality and hygiene. The validity of this certificate is two years i.e., till 19 July 2024. It is also worth mentioning that the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) has taken several initiatives for the maintenance of the Bengaluru City railway station in Karnataka. According to IRSDC, the tasks of the station facility management include housekeeping, maintenance of technical services, waste management as well.