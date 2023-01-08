'PM Modi killed Jayalalithaa': DMK MLA stokes controversy

"How can she contest? None apart from me should contest. This is what Modi Ji said," he claimed.

"I level my charges, it was BJP which killed her (Madam Jayalalithaa)," he added.

Reacting sharply to the allegations, Union Minister Rijiju said no one should drop moral standards just for political gains.

"I can't believe that DMK can stoop to this level! No one should drop own moral standards this far just for political gains."

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief K. Annamalai also took to Twitter and said, "When anger mounts against misgovernance, DMK MLAs have resorted to lies, as always. @CMOTamilnadu should be reminded that @BJP4TamilNadu will not remain calm forever."

Questions swirled over late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's illness, treatment and her death on 5 December in Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

The Justice Arumugasamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death found her confidante VK Sasikala guilty and has recommended action against her among others.

The panel in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala "have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered." The report also pointed that Apollo Chairman Dr Pratap Reddy gave false statements on Jayalalithaa's condition.

In its 608-page report, Arumugasamy Commission said it found Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala, Dr Sivakumar (Jayalalithaa's personal physician and relative of Sasikala), former health secretary Radhakrishnan and former health minister C Vijayabaskar to be guilty and requested an investigation.

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa had raised suspicions over the circumstances surrounding their aunt's death.