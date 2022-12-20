PM Modi, Kharge share same 'Millet-only' lunch table after BJP, Oppn spar over 'dog' remarks

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said,"As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines.''

New Delhi, Dec 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended a lunch along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and other MPs in Parliament where millet dishes were served.

Interestingly, the lunch event was held after BJP and opposition members sparred over certain remarks made by Kharge in Rajasthan's Alwar, with treasury bench members seeking an apology from him for the "foul" comments.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked MPs to work to promote millets. Making millets, grown by most small farmers in the country, popular amounts to serving the country, Modi told BJP MPs, according to Union minister Pralhad Joshi who briefed reporters.

The prime minister noted that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on his government's request as he called for making the bouquet of grains high on nutrition a popular choice of food for people.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM). The Indian government notified millet as a nutritious cereal in April 2018 and millet has also been included in the 'Poshan Mission' campaign.