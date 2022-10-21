PM Modi keeps his promise to Chamba women; wears hand-made ‘Chola Dora’

PM Modi visited the Kedarnath temple first and offered prayers around 8.30 am today.

He will also the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.

The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 Km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present, to only about 30 minutes. The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. It will be around 12.4 Km long and will reduce the travel time from more than a day to only about 45 mins. This ropeway will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park.

During his two-and-a-half-hour program, he will also visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. The prime minister will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath there.

After this, he will reach Badrinath Dham and after visiting the temple and offering prayers, will review the progress of the development works along the riverfront.

Later in the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification works of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes.

The Prime Minister will spend Friday night in Badrinath.