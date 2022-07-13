Although the bonhomie between PM Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren was visible at the event, the Congress and the JMM have downplayed it stating that it is a tribal culture to give a warm reception to guests.

Soren thanked the Prime Minister for the various projects being launched in Jharkhand. "If the Centre continues with its cooperation and if the public supports us, I can assure from this platform that Jharkhand would be among the leading states in the country within the next five years," The Times of India quoted Jharkhand CM as saying at the event.

Talking about the Deoghar airport, the CM thanked Prime Minister for turning Jharkhand's dream into reality and appreciated the Centre's cooperation. "We have respected Arjun Mundaji and honourable MP Nishikant Dubeyji here on the dais today, who will remember that the dream for the Deoghar airport was conceived together in 2010," he added.

The Prime Minister too did not attack the state government but provided details about the projects.

Responding to the closeness, Congress state president Rajesh Thakur said, "Similar sentiments were expressed earlier and it is the constitutional obligation of a CM in a federal democracy to receive the PM."