PM Modi invites ‘dear friend’ Netanyahu

Needless to say, India and Israel, especially under the Modi government, have been sharing great bilateral relations, the re-election of Benjamin Netanyahu with special bonding with Prime Minister Modi is a great plus for the two countries. In his first conversation after Netanyahu became the prime minister again of Israel, Prime Minister Modi did not forget to invite him.

New Delhi, Jan 12: Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares great bonding with almost all the world leaders - Presidents and Prime Ministers of all major countries, three of them have been special. Russian President Vladimir Putin, late Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Abe is no more but his two other 'dear friends' are still around.

Modi-Bibi, evergreen friendship

It is well-known that Netanyahu, often called 'Bibi', shares a great bonhomie with PM Modi, the two leaders strike a great chemistry as they have greater understanding of each other's personalities. When Modi spoke to Bibi, the two leaders talked on a range of issues and agreed on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation.

Israel has been quite unstable politically for some time now. It has gone through several elections as no single party is able to win majority on its own. But it has seen Bibi becoming Prime Minister so many times. In fact, it is his sixth term as Prime Minister. On his re-election as the Prime Minister of Israel, the only democracy in West Asia and Middle-east, Modi congratulated him.

Not just congratulation, Modi made the conversation even more pleasant as he invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date. In a message to the media, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi conveyed his warm congratulations to his Israeli counterpart for his re-election and invited him again to visit India. Bibi had already come to India earlier and had a fruitful engagement.

Indo-Israel ties under PM Modi

When Bibi had come to India in 2018, PM Modi himself had gone to the Delhi airport to receive him personally, breaking the protocol. It was not just going beyond the protocol to welcome a dear friend but also an indication that the two leaders have a great respect for each other. With that visit, also became the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit India in more than a decade.

He had then come with a jumbo delegation of 130-members. The six-day visit saw several agreements signed between the two countries for deepening the bilateral relationship. PM Modi took Bibi to his home State of Gujarat and held a mega roadshow. Later, Netanyahu visited Mumbai and Agra too.