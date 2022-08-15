PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour, hoists national flag at Red Fort

He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. India is celebrating 75 years of Independence with more than 20 crore flags likely to be hoisted atop houses across India.

Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.