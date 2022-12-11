PM Modi inaugurates phase-1 of Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway 'Samruddhi Mahamarg'; Check route

New Delhi, Dec 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi.

The 701 Km Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra's 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.

The project is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours, as reported by PTI.

The project is being built at an cost of about Rs 55,000 crore and passes through 10 districts in the state. It will improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, and play a key role in the development of about 24 districts, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra, officials said.

It will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist attractions like Ajanta-Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Lonar, among others, they said.