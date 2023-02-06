PM Modi inaugurates India Energy Week in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address by expressing condolence over the deaths in Turkey and Syria after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the nation. "We are all looking at the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey. There are reports of the deaths of several people as well as damage. Damages are suspected even in countries near Turkey. The sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people," he said.