PM Modi inaugurates India Energy Week in Bengaluru

Talking about the event, he said, "The energy sector plays a major role in deciding the future of the world in the 21st century. India is one of the strongest voices today in developing new resources of energy and in the energy transition."

"Bengaluru is a city filled with the energy of technology, talent and innovation. Just like me, you too must be feeling the young energy here. This is the first major energy event in India's G20 presidency calendar. I welcome everyone to the India Energy Week event," the PM added.

Event India Energy Week was born out of the longstanding vision of PM for India's role in the global energy transition while ensuring India's energy security, affordability and accessibility to Indian citizens, Hardeep Puri, Petroleum Minister at India Energy Week, said at the event, which is held from February 6 to 8.

"As India's first comprehensive energy event, covering the entire value chain in its year of G20 presidency, IEW 2023 is a key discussion platform in the G20 calendar," Hardeep Puri added.