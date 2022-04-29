PM Modi inaugurates Global Patidar Business Summit

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted the status of city of Surat as one of the fastest growing cities of the world. Recalling Sardar Patel's words, the Prime Minister said Today India has so much. "We just have to strengthen our self-confidence, our spirit of Aatmnirbharta. This confidence will come only when there is participation of everyone in development, everyone's effort will be involved"

On the enhancement of the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country, the Prime Minister said that It is the constant effort of the government through its policies and its action such an environment should be created in the country that even the youth of ordinary families become an entrepreneur, dream and take pride in entrepreneurship. The Prime Minister said that schemes like Mudra Yojna are giving strength to those people to get into business who never dreamed about doing so. Similarly, Start Up India is helping in realization of innovation, talent and dreams of Unicorn which appeared inaccessible earlier. Production Linked Incentive, said the Prime Minister, is infusing new energy in the traditional sectors and creating new possibilities in new sectors. Despite the challenges of pandemic, he informed, the MSME sector of the country advanced rapidly. With massive financial support lakhs of employment in the sector were protected and now this sector is creating many news avenues of employment. PM-SVANIDHI scheme has associated street vendors in the growth story by giving them access to formal banking and finance. The scheme has been extended till December 2024 recently, he informed.

The Prime Minister said that every small and big business is contributing to the national progress and this spirit of Sabka Prayas is becoming strength of the New India in the Amrit Kaal. He expressed happiness that the Summit this year is discussing this aspect in detail.

Shifting to Gujarati the Prime Minister asked the community to create groups consisting of both experienced and young members to work on issues of national interest and document ideas, global good practices and government policies and their analysis can also be undertaken. He said subjects like fintech, skill development, financial inclusion etc can be taken for suggesting intervention in government and in academia. Similarly, National Education Policy can be taken up for exploration of best way of total implementation and suggesting useful intervention at every level.

The Prime Minister also asked the summit to explore ways of modernizing agriculture and bringing investment in agriculture. He suggested that teams can be created to study the land of Gujarat for suggesting new ways of agriculture and new crops. He cited the example of conceiving dairy movement in Gujarat few decades ago that changed the economic landscape of farmers of Gujarat. He said we need to find ways to promote agro-based industries. He said that such efforts can help in reducing import of edible oil and emphasized the possibilities in food-processing industry. He also asked the audience to look at the emerging FPOs as many opportunities are emerging with the advent of these organizations. The Prime Minister also asked to work in the field of natural farming. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the possibilities of using spare areas in the fields for solar panel. He asked them to contribute in the recently launched Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan. Talking about the recently held Ayurved Summit, the Prime Minister said new possibilities in the herbal and Ayush sector can be looked at.

The Prime Minister called for a new outlook towards financial empires. He emphasized that it may be decided that industries can be based in small cities instead of big cities. He gave example of Jyotirgram Yojna which triggered industrial activities in villages. Now such work can be done for small town and cities, he said.

Sardardham is organizing GPBS under 'Mission 2026' to provide an impetus to socio-economic development of Patidar community. The Summit is organized every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat. The main theme of GPBS 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India". The Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth. The three day Summit, being organized from 29th April to 1st May, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, innovation, among others.