Airbase near India-Pakistan border will emerge as effective centre for security: PM at DefExpo 2022

"After coming to the government, we decided to set up an operational base in Deesa, and this expectation of our forces is being fulfilled today. This region will now become an effective centre of security of the country," PM Modi added.

With an aim to give impetus to the defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 'DefExpo 2022' in Gandhinagar.

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said that 'DefExpo 2022' is displaying a grand picture of the New India, the resolution for which was taken by us during Amrit Kaal. It has the nation's development, states' participation, youth power, young dreams, young courage and youth's capabilities, he said in Gandhinagar.

"I'm delighted that when India is giving shape to these opportunities of the future, 53 African nations that are friends of India are standing shoulder to shoulder with us. The biggest Defence Expo of the country so far has marked an emphatic beginning of a new future. I know that this has also caused inconvenience to some countries but several countries, with a positive mindset, have come with us," he stated at the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme 'Path to Pride'.

Prime Minister unveiled HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at the India Pavilion. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the aircraft has state of art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features.

During the programme, PM Modi also launched Mission DefSpace - to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the Space domain through industry and startups. At the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa.

75 countries are participating in the event.

Underlining the uniqueness of this edition of Defexpo, the Prime Minister said, "This is the first defence expo where only Indian companies are participating and it features only Made in India equipment." He announced "From the land of Iron Man, Sardar Patel we are setting an example of the capabilities of India before the world.

The Expo has more than 1300 exhibitors which include the India Defence Industry, some joint ventures associated with Indian Defence Industry, MSMEs and more than 100 startups. The Prime Minister remarked that it provides a glimpse of the capability and possibility of India in one single frame. He further informed that more than 400 MoUs are being signed for the first time ever.

Noting the positive response from various countries, the Prime Minister expressed happiness that when India is giving shape to its dreams, 53 friendly countries from Africa are walking with us. The second India-Africa Defence Dialogue will also take place on this occasion, the Prime Minister informed, according to a statement from his office.

"This relationship between India and Africa is based on time-tested trust that is further deepening and touching new dimensions with the passing of time", the Prime Minister added. Dwelling upon the old ties between Africa and Gujarat, the Prime Minister recalled that the first railway lines in Africa had the participation of people from Kutch. Many words used in daily life in Africa have their origin in the Gujarati community in Africa.

"Even for a global leader like Mahatma Gandhi, if Gujarat was his birthplace, then Africa was his first 'Karmbhoomi'. This affinity for Africa is still central to India's foreign policy. During the Corona period, when the whole world was worried about the vaccine, India delivered the vaccine giving priority to our friendly countries in Africa", he said.

In the defence sector, the Prime Minister said, new India is moving ahead with the mantra of Intent, Innovation and Implementation. Till 8 years ago, India was recognized as the world's largest defence importer. But New India showed intent, showed willpower and 'Make in India' is becoming a success story in the defence sector today. "Our defence exports have grown 8 times in the last 5 years. We are exporting defence materials and equipment to more than 75 countries of the world. In 2021-22 Defence exports from India reached $1.59 billion i.e. about 13 thousand crore rupees. And in the coming time, we have set a target to reach 5 billion dollars i.e. 40 thousand crore rupees'" he added.