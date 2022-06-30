PM Modi inaugurates Bosch Smart Campus in Bengaluru

Full Text of PM's address at the inauguration of Bosch Smart Campus in Bengaluru

All team members of Bosch India,

Dear Friends, Namaste!

Congratulations to Bosch India on completing 100 years. This is a special year for both India and Bosch India. Our nation is celebrating 75 years since Independence. And, you are celebrating a century of your presence in India. I am also happy to inaugurate the Bosch Smart Campus. This campus will certainly take the lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the World. In October 2015, I had the opportunity to visit the Bosch facility in Bengaluru with Chancellor Merkel. I saw first hand the innovative work happening there. Equally delightful was the dual education approach that Bosch uses to skill youngsters.

Friends,

This is the era of technology. We all have seen the benefits of technology in the last two years when the world has been fighting the biggest pandemic in a century. Therefore, it is important to invest even further in tech and innovation. I am happy that Bosch India has worked not only on innovation but also in giving it scale. A key pillar in this will also be sustainability. India's growth is becoming greener with the installed capacity of solar energy increasing nearly 20 times in the last 8 years. I was told that Bosch has achieved carbon neutrality both in India and outside. This is very inspiring.

Friends,

Today, India is among the fastest growing major economies. Investments have picked in the last two years. Thanks to our youth, our Start-Up eco-system is among the biggest in the world. In the tech world itself there are so many opportunities. The Government of India is working to provide high speed internet to every village. Our vision of a Digital India includes integrating technology with every aspect of Government. I would urge the world to make use of these opportunities and invest in our nation.

Friends,

Milestones are important. They are an occasion to celebrate and also look ahead. I urge Bosch to think of doing even more in India. Set goals for the coming 25 years of what your team can do. 100 years ago, Bosch came to India as a German company. But today, it is as much Indian as it is German. It is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy. This relationship will continue to grow stronger. Once again, I congratulate the entire family of Bosch India and wish you all the best.

Thank you.

Thank you very much.