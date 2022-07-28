PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of multiple projects in Sabarkantha

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Today Sabar Dairy has expanded. New projects worth hundreds of crores are being set up here. Sabar Dairy's capacity will increase further with the addition of a milk powder plant with modern technology and one more line in the aseptic packing section." The Prime Minister also remembered Bhurabhai Patel, one of the founder personalities of the Sabar Dairy.

PM Modi integrated 120 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) Powder manufacturing plant at Sabar Dairy in Sabarkantha. The total cost of the entire project is more than Rs 300 crores. The plant is equipped with the latest and fully automated bulk packing line.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant at Sabar Dairy. It is a state-of-the-art plant with having capacity of 3 Lakh Litre per day.

The project has been executed with a total investment of around Rs 125 crores. The plant has the latest automation system with highly energy efficient and environment-friendly technology. The project will help ensure better remuneration to milk producers. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Sabar Cheese and Whey Drying Plant Project.

The estimated outlay of the project is around Rs 600 crores. The Plant will manufacture Cheddar Cheese (20 MTPD), Mozzarella Cheese (10 MTPD) and Processed Cheese (16 MTPD). Whey generated during the manufacturing of cheese shall also be dried at Whey Drying Plant, having a capacity of 40 MTPD. Sabar Dairy is a part of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which makes and markets a whole range of milk and milk products under the Amul brand.

The Prime Minister noted with pride that due to steps taken in the past two decades the dairy market in Gujarat has reached 1 lakh crore rupees. He recalled his earlier visits in 2007 and 2011 and his request to increase the participation of women. Now most of the committees have good representation of women. Payment for milk is mostly done to women, he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that the strategy of creating alternative income streams for farmers is bearing fruit. "Horticulture, fishery, honey production are giving good income to the farmers. Khadi and Gramodyog turnover has gone over one lakh crore for the first time. More than 1.5 crore new jobs were created in this sector in villages. Measures like increasing ethanol blending in petrol are creating new avenues for the farmers. Until 2014, less than 400 million litres of ethanol was blended in the country. Today it is reaching around 400 crore litres. Our government has also given Kisan Credit Cards to more than 3 crore farmers by running a special campaign in the last 2 years", he added.