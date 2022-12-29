PM Modi in West Bengal to dedicate projects over Rs 7,800 crore

New Delhi, Dec 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on 30th December, 2022. At around 11:15 AM, Prime Minister will reach Howrah Railway Station, where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. He will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro and lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various Railway projects. At 12 Noon, Prime Minister will reach INS Netaji Subhas, pay floral tribute at the statue of Netaji Subhas and inaugurate Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee - National Institute of Water and Sanitation (DSPM - NIWAS). He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple sewerage infrastructure projects for West Bengal under National Mission for Clean Ganga. At around 12:25 PM, Prime Minister will chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council, a press release by the Prime Minister's Office read.

PM at INS Netaji Subhas

In yet another step to boost Cooperative Federalism in the country, Prime Minister will chair the 2nd meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) on 30th December 2022 in Kolkata. The meeting will be attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, other Union Ministers who are members of the council and Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The National Ganga Council has been given the overall responsibility for superintendence of pollution prevention and rejuvenation of River Ganga and its tributaries.

Prime Minister will inaugurate 7 sewerage infrastructure projects (20 Sewage Treatment Plants and 612 km network) developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at a cost of more than Rs 990 crore. These projects will benefit municipalities of Nabadwip, Kacharapra, Halishar, Budge-Budge, Barrackpore, Chandan Nagar, Bansberia, Uttrapara Kotrung, Baidyabati, Bhadreshwar, Naihati, Garulia, Titagarh, and Panihati. These projects will add the Sewage Treatment Capacity of over 200 MLD in the state of West Bengal.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 5 sewerage infrastructure projects (8 Sewage Treatment Plants and 80 Km Network) to be developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at an estimated cost of Rs 1585 crore. These projects will add 190 MLD new STP capacity in West Bengal. These projects will benefit areas of North Barrackpore, Hooghly-Chinsura, Kolkata KMC area- Garden Reach & Adi Ganga (Tolly Nala) and Mahestala town.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee - National Institute of Water and Sanitation (DSPM - NIWAS), which has been developed at Joka, Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 Crore. The Institute will serve as an apex body in the country on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in the country, serving as a hub of information and knowledge for Central, State and local governments.

PM at Howrah Railway Station

Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express, connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, at the Howrah Railway Station. The ultra-modern Semi High Speed Train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The train will stop at Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations enroute on both the directions.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Joka-Taratala Stretch of Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line). The 6.5-Km stretch having 6 stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 Crore. Passengers of southern parts of the Kolkata City like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited by inauguration of this project.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate four railway projects to the Nation. These include Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at a cost of Rs 405 crore; Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at a cost of Rs 565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of of Rs 254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project, developed at a cost of a cost of more than Rs 1080 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 335 crore.