PM Modi in Rajasthan today to take part in birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Devnarayan

Sources in the BJP told PTI, which is in opposition in Rajasthan, said the prime minister's visit was not political but it would give the party an advantage ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The Gurjar community has a significant influence on several assembly seats, particularly in eastern Rajasthan.

"The community is disappointed with the Congress as Sachin Pilot, who is a Gurjar, was not made the chief minister and its advantage would go to the BJP and the PM's rally would have a major impact," a BJP source said. Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal took stock of the preparations at the venue on Friday.

He said that Modi will offer prayers at the temple on the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, address a gathering and also plant a sapling. Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi said all preparations have been completed for the prime minister's visit. The Bhilwara SP said elaborate security arrangements will be in place for the visit.

Apart from Bhilwara, people from other districts such as Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Ajmer and Chittorgarh will attend the programme. PM Modi earlier visited Mangadh Dham, a holy place for tribal people, in Banswara district in November.

Rajasthan govt declares holiday on Devnarayan Jayanti

The Rajasthan government on Friday announced a holiday on Devnarayan Jayanti. Official sources said the announcement is only for this year.

According to a state government statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this decision keeping in mind the faith of the common man and the demand of public representatives.

Devnarayan Board president Jogendra Singh Awana, state Industry minister Shakuntala Rawat, Minister of State for Sports Ashok Chandna and other public representatives had written letters to the chief minister, demanding that Lord Devnarayan Jayanti be declared a holiday.