PM Modi holds first conversation with King Charles III, discusses climate action

As this was Prime Minister's first conversation with King Charles after he assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK, Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the King for a very successful reign.

New Delhi, Jan 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the two discussed issues such as climate action, conservation of biodiversity and innovative solutions for financing energy-transition.

"It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India's G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE," PM Modi tweeted.

"A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the call, including Climate Action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, etc. Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the king's abiding interest and advocacy on these issues," said a statement from the prime ministers office.

"Prime Minister briefed King Charles on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles," the statement added.

"The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a "living bridge" between both countries and enriching bilateral relations," the statement further said.

King Charles has long been a vocal advocate for environmental issues including climate change, pollution, and the protection of natural habitats.