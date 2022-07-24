PM holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states to discuss better implementation of key schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are among those who attended the meeting.

Nagaland Chief Minister Nephio Rio, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha are also present. Several deputy chief ministers including Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis and Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from Bihar attended the meeting.

"During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized better implementation of some of the key schemes and initiaties of the government viz, GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Swamitva, DBT implementation, Government eMarketplace, especially in the BJP-ruled states," the BJP said in a statement.

The PM put significant emphasis on the need to ensure ease of doing business. He spoke about several initiatives taken by the government towards this. He encouraged states to take steps towards further boosting the business environment in the country.