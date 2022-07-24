PM holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states to discuss better implementation of key schemes

New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters to deliberate on the developmental work done by them.
The meeting was also attended by the BJP president, JP Nadda, its senior leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party's good governance cell. The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in alliance with other parties held deliberations on achieving a 100 per cent target of all centrally sponsored welfare schemes and flagship programmes.