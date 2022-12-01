PM Modi holds longest-ever roadshow in Gujarat

The mega roadshow will cover the eastern side of Ahmedabad and ends at the IOC circle in the Chandkheda area on the city's western side, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a release.

The roadshow is scheduled to pass through various parts of the city, including Hirawadi, Hatkeshwar, Maninagar, Danilimda, Jivraj Park, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Sabarmati. It will cover 13 seats of Ahmedabad city as well as Gandhinagar-South, the release said. It would roughly take 3.5 hours to traverse the route.

PM Modi likely to make at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities, including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way.

PM Modi convoy makes way for ambulance

PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Ahmedabad today.

The convoy, on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, stopped in alignment on one side of the road for easy passage of the ambulance.

It is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi stopped his convoy to facilitate the movement of an ambulance.

An average 59.24 per cent voter turn-out was recorded in the first phase of elections in 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions was held on Thursday, while the polling in the remaining 93 seats including 16 of Ahmedabad city will take place on December 5.