PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev

The occasion marks the completion of the compilation of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev in 1604.

The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated yearly on the full moon date of Kartik month. The festival is celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak Dev. The festival is also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Parv. Guru Nanak Dev was born in the year 1469 on the day of Kartik Purnima.

This year, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan (also known as the Blood Moon) will take place. It is believed that Guru Nanak is the first Guru of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Dev was born at Talwandi Nankana Sahib which is why he is addressed as Nanak.