PM Modi gets top billing in global leaders’ approval rating

While PM Modi was at top with a 75 per cent rating, Andrés Manuel López Obrador was second with 63 per cent. Anthony Albanese of Australia, Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland and Mario Draghi of Italy were third, fourth and fifth on the list. US President Joe Biden with 41 per cent was 11th on the list. Outgoing UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson with a rating of 25 per cent was 20th on the list.

In the case of Prime Minister Modi, the approval was 75 per cent. Those who did not approve stood at 20 per cent while 5 per cent had no opinion. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from August 17 - 23, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country, Morning Consult said.

