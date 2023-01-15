Sankranti gift: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

"In this festive environment, today Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are receiving a grand present. Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect shared culture & shared heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said at the flag off of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

"It is also the Army Day today. Every Indian is proud of the Army. Indian Army's contribution towards the security of the nation and its borders, its valour is unparalleled," the prime minister said.

"Vande Bharat Train is the symbol of the resolutions and capability of New India. It is a symbol of that India which has started on the path of rapid change - India which is restless for its dreams and aspirations; India which wants to reach its goal swiftly," PM Modi added.

The train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users.

Here are seven facts you need to know about India's eighth high-speed train.