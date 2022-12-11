PM Modi flags off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route, buys ticket and takes ride

New Delhi, Dec 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur and Bilaspur, at Nagpur railway station. CM Eknath Shinde was also present during the occassion. The Prime Minister himself bought tickets from a kiosk at the Nagpur railway station.

The flagging off ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station. PM Modi was seen waving his hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train.

Sheer joy and delight can be seen amongst the passengers on board the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express.



During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Nagpur and Ajni railway stations to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.

He also dedicated to the nation the Government Maintenance Depot (locomotive maintenance depot) at Ajni in the city and Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project. These projects have been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.