PM Modi expresses grief over Uttarakhand bus accident

"The bus accident in Pauri, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway. All possible assistance will be provided to those affected," a statement from his office said.

At least 25 people have died after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening. The bus had over 40 people including children.

Reports said that the bus fell into a 500 meter gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road in Pauri Garhwal district.

An operation was immediately launched and 20 people were rescued. The Uttarakhand police said in a tweet, "according to the information received so far, 25 people have died in this accident. 20 people have been rescued and sent to the hospital, some of whom are seriously injured."

"25 people found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in Birokhal area of Dhumakot." DGP Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI. Four State Disaster Response Force teams were rushed to the site of the accident to coordinate the operations.

The incident took place on a day when a group of trainee mountaineers were struck by an avalanche in which four persons had died.