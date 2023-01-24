PM Modi expresses delight over Egyptian President el-Sisi's historic visit

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow. @AlsisiOfficial"

Sisi arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and was accorded a warm welcome. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials on his official visit from January 24-27. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time the President of Egypt has been invited as the chief guest on Republic Day.

Before heading towards India, the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the invitation President El-Sisi received to attend the celebrations as a guest of honour reflects the convergence between the two countries, according to the statement released by the Egyptian President's website.

A military contingent from Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade. During his visit, President el-Sisi will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi and interact with the business community.

President Sisi has previously visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India Africa Forum Summit and in September 2016 on a State Visit.

India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has also been invited as a 'Guest Country' during India's Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23. "President Sisi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on 25 January 2023 and President Smt. Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary the same evening. President Sisi will have a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on President Sisi and the visiting dignitary will also interact with Indian business community at a business event on the same day, the MEA said.