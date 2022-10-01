"I got late in reaching. It is 10 pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules and regulations. So, I apologise before you," Modi said speaking without a mic and loudspeaker.

"But, I want to promise you that I will come here again and will repay with interest the love and affection that you have given me," he said.

PM Modi then chanted the "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan, which was repeated by people.

Earlier, PM Modi held a rally in Abu road.

The rally was planned to give a message and to boost the morale of party workers in southern Rajasthan, which shares a border with the poll-bound Gujarat.

The Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan are also due later next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Abu road after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town.