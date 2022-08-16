New Delhi, Aug 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed India's solidarity with France in dealing with devastating wildfires.

"We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under India-France Strategic Partnership & other issues of global and regional significance," tweets PM Modi.

"President Emmanuel Macron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security," the prime minister added.

. .

During their telephonic conversation, they also discussed important geopolitical challenges, including those related to global food security, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation," it stated.

India and France have been expressing concern at the risk to the global food security and nutrition in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The PMO statement also said the leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation, the statement said.

On Monday, Modi had said he was touched by Macron's greetings on India's Independence Day. India truly cherishes its close relations with France, and their bilateral partnership is for global good, he had said.