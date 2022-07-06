PM Modi dials Dalai Lama, greets him on his 87th birthday

"Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over the phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," PM Modi tweeted.

. .

Meanwhile, the 87th birthday of Dalai Lama was celebrated in Dharamshala. Hollywood actor Richard Gere also participated in celebrations organised by Central Tibetan Admn of Tibetan govt in-exile, at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang. CM Thakur joined via video conferencing.

"I spoke with the Dalai Lama over the phone a short while ago. He was very happy. When I wished him on his birthday he excitedly told me that he received the opportunity to live in dev bhumi Himachal and for that he is thankful to the Himachal Govt as well as Centre," Thakur said.

Dalai Lama has made India his home since fleeing China in 1959.

The Dalai Lama, a staunch advocate of non-violence and freedom, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

Beijing, however, still calls him a separatist and accuses him of running a campaign to split China.