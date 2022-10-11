PM Modi dedicates Shri Mahakal Lok to nation

Ujjain, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Tuesday. Phase I of the Mahakal Lok project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

The project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crores.

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path.

The Mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as Act of creation, Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others.

The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains.

The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras.

Two majestic gateways - Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar which have been separated by a short distance - have been erected near the starting point of the corridor.

Meanwhile, the work on phase two of the corridor is underway. Once completed, the temple complex and the holding capacity will be expanded.