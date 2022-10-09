"Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple will also be known for its strides in solar energy. Big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power," said PM Modi.

"Now we will not pay for electricity, but start selling it & earn from it... Till a while back, the govt used to supply electricity to citizens but now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity," he added.

It involved developing a Ground Mounted Solar power plant and more than 1300 Rooftop solar systems on residential & Government buildings, all integrated with Battery Energy storage system (BESS). The project will demonstrate how India's renewable energy prowess can empower people at grassroots.