PM Modi congratulates Women's U-19 team for winning T20 World Cup

"They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

New Delhi, Jan 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the U19 Indian Women Cricket Team for winning U-19 World Cup while the BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for emerging victorious in the tournament.

India won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory against England. The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy. "It is just a proud moment, its our first world cup," said Trisha with stumps in hand after the memorable win.

The win on Sunday also reaffirms India's dominance at the U-19 level with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year. India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win on Sunday as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park.

On the other hand, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad following its title winning performance at the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted after India's triumph.

The secretary also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday. "I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration," he added.

With inputs from PTI