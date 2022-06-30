PM Modi congratulates newly sworn-in Maha CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis

New Delhi, Jun 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening sent his congratulatory messages to Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis who took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively.

In his wishes to Shinde, PM Modi said that he is a grassroots level worker who brings rich political, legislative and administrative experience. He tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights."

While congratulating Devendra Fadnavis, PM Modi said that he is an inspiration to every BJP worker. He wrote, "Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra's growth trajectory. [sic]"

Fadnavis, who said hours ago that he would not be part of the government hours ago, decided to join the new government owing to the pressure from the party's central leadership.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm.

Shinde began by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe. His supporters shouted slogans hailing Thackeray and Dighe as he finished taking the oath.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Fadnavis would be part of the new Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde, minutes after Fadnavis announced he will not be in the government.

Fadnavis had sprang a surprise when he announced that Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction.

"Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me," Shinde told after the ceremony.