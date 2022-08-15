He said,''We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan.''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

"By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day. "I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India," he said.

Modi said India will have to move ahead with big goals to fulfil the vision of a developed India in the centenary year of its Independence.

. .

"For the next 25 years we need to focus on the five resolves - developed India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage and unity, and fulfilling our duties," he said. "We need to now move with a renewed focus and resolve for the next 25 years, and this can be made possible through the strength and determination of 130 crore Indians." Modi said the world looked at India with pride and hope, and as a problem-solver.

"The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met," he said. The prime minister said a stable government has resulted in fast decision-making which has been noticed around the world.

In 2021, PM Modi had coined new slogan saying "sabka prayas" is important in India's journey of building the Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In 2019, after being elected the leader of NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had added "sabka vikas" to his "sabka saath, sabka vikas" slogan. He also urged his party leaders to burst the bubble of "imaginary fear" instilled in the minds of the minority by the opposition.

Addressing the BJP MPs in the central hall of the Parliament, the PM had said "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" is a mantra that shows the path to development for every region of India.