PM Modi chairs all party-meet on G20 summit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Sikkim's Prem Singh Tamang, and Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde attended the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin, BJP President J P Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu were present.

At the meeting, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will brief the leaders on the preparations and the objectives of this unique opportunity before the PM speaks about the overall goals.

India assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), the alliance of 19 major economies and the European Union on December 1.

The Centre has planned to organise over 200 meetings in 50 cities across the country during its G-20 Presidency.

The PM's vision is to connect all districts and blocks with G-20 so that the message will reach to masses through Jan Bhagidari initiatives, which aims to connect people in governance at the local level.

The Prime Minister in his last month's 'Mann ki Baat' said that assuming the G20 presidency was a huge opportunity for India and that the country must utilise it by focusing on global good. "Friends, the Presidency of G20 has arrived as a big opportunity for us. We have to make full use of this opportunity and focus on global good and world welfare," he said.