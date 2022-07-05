New Delhi, July 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enquired about the health of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who fractured his right shoulder after suffering a fall at his house in Patna on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Chitaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesperson (Bihar), on Tuesday, "The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to RJD chief".

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna after he reportedly lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home. He suffered a minor fracture in his right shoulder. The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house, the party said.

Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and was planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital. "Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said the close aide.

The condition of the 74-year-old RJD chief is stated to be stable.

Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.