The PM, during his call, assured all possible help to the Yadav family, sources informed news agency ANI.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated, the party said. The 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria, sources informed PTI.

The family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on his health, SP state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said. While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav visited the hospital after getting the news, the news agency reported quoting sources.

Also, the party had advised the workers not to rush to the hospital.

He has been under treatment in the hospital since August 22.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father's health.

Singh, on Twitter, said, "On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon."

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Received the news of Mulayam Singh ji's ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health."

"Hope Shri Mulayam Singh ji is back to best health soon," RLD president Jayant Singh said on Twitter.